Williams tossed a scoreless sixth inning in Monday's victory over the Cardinals and picked up his first hold of the season.

Williams allowed an earned run four separate times over a six-appearance stretch between May 4-20, but he has sharpened things up since, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard in four straight one-inning appearances while giving up just two hits and posting a 5:0 K:BB over that span. Williams' 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB over 19 innings are all notable, but he has been limited mostly to middle relief this season. Given the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, that figures to continue.

More News
Our Latest Stories