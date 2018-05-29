Brewers' Taylor Williams: Notches first hold of season
Williams tossed a scoreless sixth inning in Monday's victory over the Cardinals and picked up his first hold of the season.
Williams allowed an earned run four separate times over a six-appearance stretch between May 4-20, but he has sharpened things up since, keeping the opponent off the scoreboard in four straight one-inning appearances while giving up just two hits and posting a 5:0 K:BB over that span. Williams' 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB over 19 innings are all notable, but he has been limited mostly to middle relief this season. Given the depth of the Brewers' bullpen, that figures to continue.
