Davies (2-5) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Davies struggled mightily in the second inning, when he allowed four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit batsmen before escaping the jam. He settled down a bit before allowing a solo home run to Matt Carpenter to lead off the fourth. It was one of the poorer starts of the season for Davies, who's allowed nine earned runs across nine innings in a pair of losses since his return from the disabled list. He'll try to improve upon his 5.23 ERA in his next scheduled start this weekend against the White Sox, though the team could elect to use him next Tuesday against the Indians.