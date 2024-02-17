Davies signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Davies struggled mightily across 18 starts with Arizona last year, accumulating a 7.00 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 82.1 frames, and he was eventually released by the D-backs in September. He'll now have a chance to bounce back with Washington, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Davies begin 2024 in Triple-A before he gets another shot in the majors.