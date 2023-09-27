Davies was designated for assignment Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The move comes one day after Davies yielded four runs over just three innings in Arizona's win over the White Sox. He didn't go more than four frames in any of his last four outings and heads to the waiver wire having posted a 7.00 ERA over 18 starts this season. Ryne Nelson pitched well in relief of Davies on Tuesday and could now take his spot in the rotation Sunday. Davies has a $5.5 million mutual option or $300,000 buyout for 2024, so the Diamondbacks will pay that latter figure.