Davies did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over three innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Despite being 10 days removed from his last start due to a postponement, Davies failed to go deeper than three frames Tuesday. He was immediately tagged by Eloy Jimenez for a three-run homer in the first inning, then was hit again by Jimenez in the second inning on an RBI single. Davies has now lasted four or fewer innings in four consecutive outings, a stretch in which he's surrendered at least three runs in every start. The veteran is lined up to make one more start this season, which is expected to come Sunday against the Astros.