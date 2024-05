The Royals released Davies on Tuesday.

It's not clear whether his release was the Royals' decision or whether Davies exercised an opt-out clause. Davies signed a minor-league contract with the Royals in early April and made five starts with Triple-A Omaha, collecting a 4.29 ERA and 12:9 K:BB over 21 innings. The veteran right-hander posted a 7.00 ERA in 18 starts in 2023 with the Diamondbacks.