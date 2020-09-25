Miller earned the save against Milwaukee on Thursday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two.

Miller allowed an inherited runner to score when he gave up a single to the first batter he faced, but the veteran struck out the next two hitters to close out the save. The southpaw may be settling in as the Cardinals' closer as he has picked up each of the team's past two saves. That represents a noticeable commitment from St. Louis after four different pitchers had been credited with the team's previous four saves prior to Miller's run.