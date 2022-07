Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against Atlanta, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Romine is behind the plate for the third time in four games, and at least for the time being, he appears to have unseated Andrew Knizner as the Cardinals' preferred option at catcher while Yadier Molina (knee) remains on the injured list. In his first two games with St. Louis, Romine has gone 1-for-7 with a walk.