Reds' Austin Romine: Still not starting
RotoWire Staff
Romine isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Romine will be on the bench for a second consecutive game after he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts Thursday. Chuckie Robinson is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
