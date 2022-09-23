site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-austin-romine-day-off-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Austin Romine: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 23, 2022
at
2:25 pm ET
•
1 min read
Romine isn't starting Friday against Milwaukee.
Romine has alternated starts behind the plate recently and will get a breather Friday after going 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over his last three games. Chuckie Robinson will take over at catcher and bat ninth.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read