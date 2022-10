Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Romine will make his third start in four games, despite going 0-for-6 over the weekend to bring his season-long batting average down to .156. The other catcher on the Reds' active roster, Chuckie Robinson, is slashing .107/.107/.196 over 56 plate appearances on the season, which likely explains why Romine is getting the larger share of playing time between the two despite his own lowly production.