Miller is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Cardinals' wild-card series with the Padres, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals are squaring off against a right-handed pitcher (Chris Paddack) in Game 1, so the lefty-hitting Miller's exclusion from the lineup suggests he may have lost hold of a large-side platoon role after an extended slump to finish out the regular season. While his .808 OPS over his 48 games in 2020 was solid enough, Miller faded badly after his big two-homer, seven-RBI game on Sept. 1. From thereon, Miller slashed .165/.275/.316 with three home runs, seven RBI and a 34.1 percent strikeout rate.