Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Miller slashed a measly .212/.283/.324 over the last two seasons with the Rangers while battling some injuries. The 34-year-old had an .812 OPS across the three seasons prior to that, however, so the Padres will give him a shot to see if he has anything left in the tank. Miller will compete for a reserve role.