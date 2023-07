Miller started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Miller made his first start since he was activated from the injured list in late June. The infielder/outfielder has just six plate appearances during that stretch. With both Corey Seager (thumb, IL) and Adolis Garcia (hand) unavailable, Miller could see an uptick in opportunities.