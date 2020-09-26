Gant (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Gant left the first game of Friday's doubleheader with right groin tightness, and he'll land on the injured list prior to Game 2. Nabil Crismatt was recalled in a corresponding move to provide bullpen depth. It's unclear whether Gant could return if the Cardinals make a run in the postseason.
