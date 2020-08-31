Nogowski was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Monday.
He got just one start a couple weeks ago, going 1-for-4 with a strikeout, so Nogowski would probably benefit more from being at the alternate training site. Lane Thomas (illness) was activated in a corresponding move.
