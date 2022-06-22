Nogowski and the Nationals agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Nogowski became a free agent earlier this month when he was released by Atlanta, who selected him in the minor-league Rule 5 draft over the winter. The 29-year-old produced a modest .661 OPS in 148 plate appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett before getting cut loose, but he saw 52 games' worth of big-league action in 2021 with the Pirates and Cardinals. The Nationals will initially assign Nogowski to their Double-A affiliate in Harrisburg, but he could earn a quick promotion to Triple-A Rochester.