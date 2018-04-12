Martinez (Achilles) went 1-for-2 with two walks in a 3-2 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

Martinez rejoined the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's contest, vaulting his average back up over the .300 mark with his solid performance. The 29-year-old is off to a strong start as the everyday first baseman, posting four multi-hit efforts on the campaign and hitting safely in three of his last five games, as well.