O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Friday, pushing his spring average to .389 (7-for-18) across seven games.

O'Neill has also encouragingly only struck out once over his last three games, with consistent contact being one of the main areas of his game that needs improvement. The power-hitting outfielder is looking to keep a hold on his starting left field job and is significantly helping his cause with some clutch hitting, as Friday's round tripper pushed his spring RBI total to eight.