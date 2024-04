O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

O'Neill delivered a walk-off single after the Red Sox squandered a 4-0 lead. His blooper to left against an infield playing in plated Jarren Duran with the winning run. For O'Neil, who was 0-for-3 at the time, the single extended hit streak to seven games, during which he's 11-for-27 with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored.