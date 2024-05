O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk during Monday's loss to the Rays.

O'Neill's first-inning three-run blast provided all the scoring for the Red Sox on Monday. It was the first homer since April 27 for the slumping O'Neill, who hit .333 with nine homers over his first 19 games, but had gone just 7-for-44 (.159) with six walks and 22 strikeouts over the most recent 12 game homer-less stretch prior to Monday.