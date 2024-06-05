Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow confirmed that O'Neill (knee) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

O'Neill was hitless in a rehab game with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, but more importantly, he came out of the contest with no concerns about his right knee, clearing the way for his return from the IL. The 28-year-old spent the minimum 10 days on the IL.