Manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that O'Neill's shoulder isn't responding to rehab the way they'd hoped, and he's dealing with a "significant" injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was eligible to come off the 10-day injured list this week, but that isn't going to happen, as he'll miss more time with his strained right rotator cuff. The 31-year-old has had an injury-marred two seasons in Baltimore. After appearing in just 54 games last season, O'Neill has been limited to 85 appearances in 2026. He has a miserable .206/.296/.383 slash line across 139 career games with the Orioles.