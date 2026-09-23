O'Neill was given a PRP injection in his injured right shoulder recently, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Neill had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a strained right rotator cuff, but the goal of the injection is to speed along the healing process. He's fully expected to be ready to go in time for spring training. O'Neill slashed just .212/.300/.377 over 85 games for the Orioles this season, and he is set to make $16.5 million in 2027 in the final year of his three-year, $49.5 million contract.