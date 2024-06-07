O'Neill started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

This was O'Neill's second game back after being reinstated from the injured list Wednesday. He played nine innings in right field Wednesday followed by his stint as the DH. O'Neill's hit safely in both games, going 4-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Given the blowout nature of Thursday's contest, Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled him after six innings.