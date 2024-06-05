The Red Sox reinstated O'Neill (knee) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale with Atlanta, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

He'll be back in action after spending the minimum 10 days on the shelf with right knee inflammation. Prior to being deactivated, O'Neill had been making most of his starts in left field or at designated hitter, but he could see regular action in right field for the foreseeable future after Wilyer Abreu (ankle) was placed on the IL on Tuesday.