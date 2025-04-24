Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that O'Neill is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals due to neck soreness, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's a recurrence of the same issue that cost O'Neill two games last week. Hyde said that he's hopeful O'Neill will be available off the bench Thursday, so it sounds like a day-to-day situation.
More News
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Exiting starting nine•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Beginning on bench Sunday•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Remains out of lineup•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched due to sore neck•
-
Orioles' Tyler O'Neill: Getting breather Monday•