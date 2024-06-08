Share Video

O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

O'Neill left in the third inning of Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox due to right knee discomfort. The 28-year-old recently came off the injured list due to inflammation in the same knee. O'Neill is slashing .250/.354/.500 with 11 home runs and 18 RBI over 181 plate appearances this season. Bobby Dalbec will start in right field Saturday and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini.

