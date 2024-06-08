O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

O'Neill left in the third inning of Friday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox due to right knee discomfort. The 28-year-old recently came off the injured list due to inflammation in the same knee. O'Neill is slashing .250/.354/.500 with 11 home runs and 18 RBI over 181 plate appearances this season. Bobby Dalbec will start in right field Saturday and bat seventh against White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini.