O'Neill (neck) may not need a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

General manager Mike Elias said Friday that O'Neill's return timeline from neck soreness is closer to "days" and not "weeks", so the outfielder seems to have a chance to be activated as soon as Sunday, when he's first eligible. While O'Neill is slashing only .215/.284/.385 with two home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI over 75 plate appearances this year, his elite 17.4 percent barrel rate suggests he's been a bit unlucky in the slugging department. Until O'Neill is cleared to return, Ramon Laureano should continue to play nearly an everyday role in Baltimore's outfield.