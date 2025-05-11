griffin-canning-getty-images.jpg

Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 8 (May 12-18)
Michael Wacha SP
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 33
Matchups
at HOU, vs. STL
Rostered
70%
Three consecutive quality starts have brought Michael Wacha's ERA down to 2.98 and his WHIP down to 1.15 WHIP, which is more or less where we're used to seeing them. So in leagues where you pick him up for his upcoming two-start week, you may just want to hold onto him.
Matthew Liberatore SP
STL St. Louis • #52 • Age: 25
Matchups
at PHI, at KC
Rostered
71%
Matthew Liberatore has made a big leap this year as a strike-thrower, and it's turned him into a quality-start machine. The underlying numbers pretty much all favor him, too, so in a two-start week, even with one being against the Phillies, there isn't much reason to second-guess him.
Grant Holmes SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. WAS, at BOS
Rostered
76%
Grant Holmes has seen his slider play up for more whiffs recently, but spotty control has made his overall output hit or miss. You're hoping he hits on at least one of his two starts this week, and it's possible he gives you upward of a dozen strikeouts as well.
Andrew Abbott SP
CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. CHW, vs. CLE
Rostered
65%
Andrew Abbott has been getting better results with his fastball this year, and the pitch was clearly "on" in his last start at Atlanta, where he struck out eight over five scoreless innings. Even without that momentum, he'd probably be worth using in a two-start week where the first is against the White Sox.
Matthew Boyd SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #16 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. CHW
Rostered
77%
Improved strike-throwing has led to more whiffs in Matthew Boyd's last two starts and brought his ERA to a more-than-respectable 2.78. The WHIP is high by comparison, but it's hard to see past the upside with a matchup like the White Sox.
Colin Rea SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #53 • Age: 34
Matchups
vs. MIA, vs. CHW
Rostered
41%
There's nothing remarkable about Colin Rea. He just throws strikes at a solid clip and lets the offense beat itself, which has so far led to a 2.43 ERA. That approach has the potential for disaster against stronger lineups, but that's not what he's facing this week with the Marlins and White Sox on the schedule.
Nick Martinez SP
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. CHW
Rostered
37%
Nick Martinez broke out last year with elite control and a wipeout changeup. Both had been missing this season until his last couple starts, making him a prime choice to use against the White Sox in Week 8.
A.J. Smith-Shawver SP
ATL Atlanta • #32 • Age: 22
Matchup
vs. WAS
Rostered
52%
A.J. Smith-Shawver hasn't totally pitched up to his stuff yet, but he's getting there. He followed up his best start of the season two turns ago (eight one-hit innings against the Reds) with another strong effort at the Pirates over the weekend. In all, he has a 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and exactly a strikeout per inning in his past four starts, and his Week 8 matchup against the Nationals isn't the kind that should scare you away.
Justin Verlander SP
SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42
Matchups
vs. ARI, vs. ATH
Rostered
66%
Justin Verlander was good against the Angels, Rangers, and Rockies and then managed to hold his own against a formidable Cubs lineup last time out. His matchups against the Diamondbacks and Athletics this week could be better, but it's reasonable to think he could deliver two quality starts with the way he's been going lately.
Zack Littell SP
TB Tampa Bay • #52 • Age: 29
Matchup
at TOR
Rostered
21%
While the ERA is high because of a couple crooked stat lines early in the year, Zack Littell is an elite strike-thrower who has delivered a quality start in four of his past five chances. He'll be facing a Blue Jays lineup that ranks in the bottom third of the league in runs scored.