O'Neill is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Angels on Saturday.

O'Neill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game, and he finished that contest 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He'll be in the dugout for the start of Saturday's game while Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn man the outfield for the Orioles.