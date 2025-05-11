cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 12-18), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Framber Valdez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Mike Soroka, and Jack Leiter.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
2
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
3
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
4
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TEX
Texas
5
S. Schwellenbach SP ATL Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
BOS
Boston
6
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
Advisable in most cases
7
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
8
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIA
Miami
9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
DET
Detroit
10
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
KC
Kansas City
11
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
BOS
Boston
12
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
13
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
COL
Colorado
14
T. Mahle SP TEX Tyler Mahle SP TEX
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
HOU
Houston
Better left for points leagues
15
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
16
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
17
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
18
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
19
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
20
M. Soroka SP WAS Mike Soroka SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
No thanks
21
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
HOU
Houston
22
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
23
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
24
B. Lively SP CLE Ben Lively SP CLE
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
25
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
ARI
Arizona
26
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SF
San Francisco
27
R. Gusto RP HOU Ryan Gusto RP HOU
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TEX
Texas
28
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
29
J. Jobe SP DET Jackson Jobe SP DET
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
TOR
Toronto
30
C. Povich SP BAL Cade Povich SP BAL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
WAS
Washington
31
E. Hancock SP SEA Emerson Hancock SP SEA
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
SD
San Diego
32
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
33
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay