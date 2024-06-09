Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that O'Neill (knee) will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the White Sox, but the Red Sox remain hopeful to have him back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Philadelphia following an off day Monday, the Associated Press reports. "If we can take advantage of the next three days and avoid the [injured list], that's what we're gonna do," Cora said.

After being on the IL previously with right knee inflammation, O'Neill was activated Wednesday. However, O'Neill made just three starts before he was removed in Friday's 7-2 loss to Chicago in the third inning, after he had tweaked his knee while tracking down a flyball the inning prior. Though the Red Sox are seemingly optimistic that O'Neill will steer clear of another IL stint, he'll still need to demonstrate enough progress coming out of Monday's off day for that to become a reality. Bobby Dalbec started in right field in place of O'Neill in Saturday's 6-1 loss and could be the main beneficiary if O'Neill continues to miss more time beyond Sunday.