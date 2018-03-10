O'Neill will likely remain sidelined for the next two weeks after straining his right hamstring during Friday's game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill hasn't officially been ruled out for the remainder of the club's Grapefruit League games but it seems highly unlikely that St. Louis will rush him back into meaningless contests with the regular season fast approaching. The 22-year-old is set to begin the 2018 campaign at Triple-A Memphis but will have a solid chance to work his way up to the majors at some point this summer.