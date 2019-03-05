Cubs' Alec Mills: Picks up win Monday
Mills tossed two scoreless innings to record the win in Monday's Cactus League game over the Reds. He allowed a hit and a walk to go along with three strikeouts.
Mills appeared in seven games last season for the Cubs, including two starts, and posted a respectable 4.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 23 strikeouts across 18 innings. Chicago has plenty of pitching depth, so Mills is likely to begin the season at Triple-A, but the 27-year-old could be an option at some point this season.
