Double-A Tennessee placed McCullough on its 7-day injured list Sunday with an unspecified injury.

McCullough opened the season on South Bend's 7-day injured list while he completed his recovery from offseason knee surgery, but he was activated April 19 and earned a quick promotion after delivering a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings in three outings in the Midwest League. The 24-year-old right-hander impressed in his debut for Tennessee last Friday, striking out seven Chattanooga batters over four innings while allowing one run on three hits and one walk. However, he seems to have suffered another injury coming out of his Double-A debut, and it's unclear when he might be ready to return to the Tennessee rotation.