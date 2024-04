McCullough had offseason knee surgery but should be ready for game action with High-A South Bend sometime in May, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old righty logged a 4.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 36 innings across nine starts at High-A last season. McCullough's low-90s fastball plays up due to excellent movement, but he's still searching for a reliable secondary offering.