Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Collects 10th win Wednesday

Arrieta (10-7) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 6.2 innings during Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Arrieta entered with a rock-solid 3.30 ERA through his previous 10 starts, and he allowed two runs or fewer in seven of those outings. Now sporting a 4.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the campaign, the righty appears to have righted the ship ahead of the fantasy stretch drive. He projects to face the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field in his next start.