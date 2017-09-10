Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Return date still TBD
Arrieta (hamstring) was able to play catch Sunday but remains without a firm return date, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Arrieta suffered a hamstring injury during his Sept. 4 start but was only projected to miss 1-to-2 turns through the rotation while rehabbing his injury. He missed his first scheduled start this weekend and it appears he won't be able to return to the rotation this upcoming week, either. We should get a better picture of his current physical condition once he's able to begin throwing at high intensity again. His situation remains fairly fluid moving forward.
