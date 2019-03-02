Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows two runs Saturday
Lester allowed two runs over three innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out three.
All of the damage came on a two-out, two-run homer from Travis Shaw in the first inning, but Lester settled in from there. The veteran lefty now has a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts over his first five innings this spring as he looks to build on a successful 2018 campaign in which he recorded a 3.32 ERA, 18 wins and 174 strikeouts across 32 starts (181.2 innings).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...