Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows two runs Saturday

Lester allowed two runs over three innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He gave up three hits and a walk, while striking out three.

All of the damage came on a two-out, two-run homer from Travis Shaw in the first inning, but Lester settled in from there. The veteran lefty now has a 3.60 ERA and six strikeouts over his first five innings this spring as he looks to build on a successful 2018 campaign in which he recorded a 3.32 ERA, 18 wins and 174 strikeouts across 32 starts (181.2 innings).