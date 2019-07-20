Cubs' Jon Lester: Very hittable in no-decision

Lester allowed four runs on 12 hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's win over the Padres. He struck out six and did not issue any walks.

The 12 hits are the most allowed in a start this season for Lester, but he was able to mitigate the damage by striking out six for the second straight start and not walking anyone. The veteran lefty will carry a 3.87 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Giants in pitching-friendly Oracle Park.