Cubs' Jon Lester: Whiffs nine through seven scoreless

Lester (16-6) picked up the win Saturday against the Reds, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven scoreless innings.

Lester was dialed in Saturday, which should ease any concerns that the back tightness that forced him from his last start would linger. The veteran southpaw racked up a season-high nine strikeouts en route to his team-best 16th win of the year. He's off to an impressive start to September, posting a 2-1 record, 1.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across three starts (18.2 innings). Lester will look to keep things rolling, with a road start against the White Sox next on the docket.