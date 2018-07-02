Cubs' Jose Lopez: Lands with Cubs

Lopez agreed to a $1.5 million deal with the Cubs on Monday.

A top-30 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class according to MLB.com (No. 17) and Baseball America (No. 27), Lopez has a well-rounded set of skills. The 5-foot-10, 167-pound Dominican outfielder hits from the left side, and despite a hitch in his swing, some evaluators think he could eventually develop an above-average hit tool and above-average power, although the Cubs will have to work with him quite a bit on his mechanics at their complex in Arizona. He is easily a plus runner and should be able to stick in center field. While he is not ranked as one of the top players in this class, his upside in dynasty leagues should not be overlooked.

