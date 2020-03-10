Cubs' Josh Phegley: Competing for 26th roster spot
Phegley is one of several candidates for the Cubs' final roster spot out of spring training, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Chicago manager David Ross could go a few different ways with the new 26th roster spot, and pegging Phegley as the third catcher is an option. The 32-year-old is having a nice spring with a 1.081 OPS and two home runs in eight games. Being a third catcher isn't particularly fantasy friendly, though Phegley did post new career highs with 12 home runs and 62 RBI in 106 games for Oakland last year, so he could produce if playing time comes his way.
