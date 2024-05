McGowin signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday.

McGowin posted a 7.40 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 62 innings with Houston's Triple-A affiliate last season. He signed with the Charleston Dirty Birds of the independent Atlantic League during the offseason and will now return to affiliated ball in an effort to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2021. The 32-year-old righty will report to Double-A Tennessee.