Amaya is just 2-for-11 through four Cactus League games with no home runs or RBI.

It's very early and Amaya should have a roster spot secured even if he continues to struggle in exhibition play. The youngster made his MLB debut last season and showed signs of promise, but he also only batted .214 and struck out nearly 26% of the time, so there is definitely room for growth. The veteran Yan Gomes is on hand to provide a steady presence behind the plate, though the Cubs likely want to see Amaya take the job and run with it sooner versus later.