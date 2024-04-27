site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Sitting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Amaya isn't in the Cubs' lineup Saturday against Boston.
Amaya will take a seat Saturday after going 0-for-8 over his last two contests. Yan Gomes will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
