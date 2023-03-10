site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Optioned to Double-A
RotoWire Staff
Amaya was optioned to Double-A Tennessee by the Cubs on Friday.
Amaya has yet to play this spring after suffering a Lisfranc fracture last September, although he's supposed to be close. Once healthy, he'll continue to hone his craft at Tennessee.
