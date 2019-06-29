Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Pitches poorly in relief
Montgomery allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Reds. He struck out one.
Montgomery was thrust into action early, as starter Cole Hamels departed after one inning with an oblique strain, and he didn't help the Cubs' cause. Hamels was still tagged with the loss by allowing one run in his lone inning, but Montgomery let the flood gates open. The lefty long reliever has struggled this season with a 6.08 ERA across 23.2 innings of work, and he's also dealt with lat and finger injuries that have cost him some time.
