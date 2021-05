Montgomery will likely sign with the Samsung Lions of the KBO for the remainder of the season, Sung Min Kim of The Athletic reports.

Montgomery intends to opt out of his deal with the Yankees on June 1, and he should serve as a replacement for Ben Lively (shoulder) in the KBO. Montgomery has made four starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season and has posted a 7.56 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 16.2 innings.